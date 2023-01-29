Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 3.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $180.42 and last traded at $180.58. Approximately 5,780,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,887,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.79.

The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.71.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $346.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.51.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

