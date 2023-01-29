Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Shares Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Marcus & Millichap traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.84. Approximately 22,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 107,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $323.84 million for the quarter.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

