CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,192,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 2,998,165 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $16.22.
The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.25.
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
