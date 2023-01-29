CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,192,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 2,998,165 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $16.22.

The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CNX Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.25.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.