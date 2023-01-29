L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $196.54, but opened at $205.00. L3Harris Technologies shares last traded at $209.73, with a volume of 302,152 shares changing hands.

The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 7.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.04 and its 200-day moving average is $223.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.