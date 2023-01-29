Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $46.79, but opened at $45.50. Ameris Bancorp shares last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 9,788 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

