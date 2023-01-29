Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.48, but opened at $47.44. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 27,975 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 625,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 167,935 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

