World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $108.49, but opened at $104.15. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock. World Acceptance shares last traded at $97.06, with a volume of 14,071 shares trading hands.

WRLD has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $645.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.