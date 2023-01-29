American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

American Express (NYSE:AXP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $133.00. The stock had previously closed at $155.88, but opened at $166.80. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. American Express shares last traded at $171.57, with a volume of 2,857,766 shares.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.83.
In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.
