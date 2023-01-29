American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

American Express (NYSE:AXP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $133.00. The stock had previously closed at $155.88, but opened at $166.80. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. American Express shares last traded at $171.57, with a volume of 2,857,766 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.83.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

American Express Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

