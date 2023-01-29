Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.20. Banc of California shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 24,914 shares traded.

Specifically, Director James Andrew Barker bought 13,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Banc of California Stock Up 3.2 %

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

