Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 401,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,214,498 shares.The stock last traded at $61.44 and had previously closed at $58.56.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Olin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Stock Up 7.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

