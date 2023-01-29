Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 1,727 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average volume of 767 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

About Qualtrics International

Shares of XM stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

