Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) Short Interest Down 29.7% in January

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 105,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in Ecoark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,902,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 108,598 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecoark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecoark by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecoark by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecoark Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:ZEST opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Ecoark has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

