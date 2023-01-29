KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $80.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KKR. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 410,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 75,614 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

