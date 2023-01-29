EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.