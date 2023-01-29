Baader Bank Reiterates “€7.50” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.15) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($15.87) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Stock Performance

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €8.84 ($9.61) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.07 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.08) and a 12 month high of €16.19 ($17.60). The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.73.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.