Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 37.5% in January

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

XELB stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

Further Reading

