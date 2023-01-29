Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worldwide Webb Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $591,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

WWAC stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

