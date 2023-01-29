Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Update

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ XLO opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.