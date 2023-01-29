Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Update

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ XLO opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 472,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

