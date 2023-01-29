Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exicure

In other Exicure news, major shareholder Cbi Usa, Inc. bought 3,400,000 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,218,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,278.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exicure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exicure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Exicure in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Exicure by 329.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Exicure by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Exicure by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exicure Stock Performance

Shares of XCUR opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.06. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 1,167.10% and a negative net margin of 379.53%.

About Exicure

(Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Further Reading

