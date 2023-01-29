Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.85 million, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.06. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.89 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

