Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Up 20.4% in January

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wejo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Wejo Group Trading Up 22.6 %

NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $0.90 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Wejo Group had a negative net margin of 3,626.94% and a negative return on equity of 37,962.51%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wejo Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

