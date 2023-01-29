Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.58 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.