Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Up 16.2% in January

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $317.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $520.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.