Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €79.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($62.28) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Scout24 Stock Up 0.8 %

Scout24 stock opened at €53.00 ($57.61) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($50.98) and a 1-year high of €63.20 ($68.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 47.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.34.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

