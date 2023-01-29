Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €76.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €60.86 ($66.15) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.60 and a 200-day moving average of €56.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.36. Puma has a twelve month low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a twelve month high of €109.25 ($118.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

