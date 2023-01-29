Warburg Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €265.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Rheinmetall stock opened at €228.20 ($248.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €200.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €177.58. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a 12-month high of €227.90 ($247.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

