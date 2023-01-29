The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAP opened at €104.80 ($113.91) on Thursday. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 1-year high of €125.40 ($136.30). The company has a 50-day moving average of €103.05 and a 200 day moving average of €94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.