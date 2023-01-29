Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Up 152.7% in January

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.25. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -18.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

