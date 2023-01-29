Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($161.96) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($257.61) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €126.08 ($137.04) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €128.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a 52-week high of €195.14 ($212.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

