Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $160.68 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

