Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $628.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 31.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP opened at $20.71 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,084,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

