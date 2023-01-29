Sanmina (SANM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Sanmina has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.41-$1.51 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.41-1.51 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

SANM opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $971,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 22.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $410,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

