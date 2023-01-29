Research Analysts Set Expectations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.04 million.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PRTK stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.42. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 37,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $74,905.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,389.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 37,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $74,905.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,389.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 14,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $28,531.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 423,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,541 shares of company stock valued at $255,041 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,916,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 783,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.