Canon (CAJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect Canon to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. On average, analysts expect Canon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAJ opened at $22.72 on Friday. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 154,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 121,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canon by 766.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

