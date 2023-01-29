Canon (CAJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect Canon to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. On average, analysts expect Canon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canon Trading Down 0.1 %
CAJ opened at $22.72 on Friday. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
