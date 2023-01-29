Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 274,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

