AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $141.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 104,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 88,828 shares.The stock last traded at $105.43 and had previously closed at $114.94.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,288,000 after purchasing an additional 643,119 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in AppFolio by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,175,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,069,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.01.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

