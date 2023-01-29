Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CapStar Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $374.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

