Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 270 ($3.34) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ascential from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of AIAPF stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

