Raymond James Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$205.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

WSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of WSP Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of WSP Global to a sell rating and set a C$147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$181.45.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP opened at C$169.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.14 billion and a PE ratio of 46.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$163.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$177.42.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.3900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$159.47 per share, with a total value of C$95,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$813,297.

About WSP Global

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

