OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

OGC stock opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 37.38.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$279.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

