Franklin Resources (BEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 205,982 shares of company stock worth $868,767. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.