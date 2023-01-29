Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Target Price at $85.00

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $88.43.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

