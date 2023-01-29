Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives $192.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

WILYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.