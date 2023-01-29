Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Target Price at $101.40

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.40.

Several research firms recently commented on BMWYY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €80.00 ($86.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

