Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) vs. Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Financial Comparison

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -12.29% -15.64% -7.60% Infosys 16.66% 31.23% 19.41%

Volatility and Risk

Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43 Infosys 1 7 4 0 2.25

Thoughtworks presently has a consensus target price of $12.44, suggesting a potential upside of 13.58%. Infosys has a consensus target price of $21.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Thoughtworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than Infosys.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thoughtworks and Infosys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 3.18 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -21.06 Infosys $16.31 billion 4.81 $2.96 billion $0.71 26.28

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infosys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infosys beats Thoughtworks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

