Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $6.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

DSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Viant Technology to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DSP opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.