Critical Comparison: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) vs. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aspyra has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IonQ $2.10 million 423.64 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -8.31

This table compares Aspyra and IonQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A IonQ -1,158.58% -11.94% -11.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aspyra and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

IonQ has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.58%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Aspyra.

Summary

IonQ beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services for laboratories and hospitals. It offers workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware and professional services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

