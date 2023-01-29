Reviewing Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE)

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Assurant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Assurant alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assurant and Brookfield Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $10.19 billion 0.68 $1.37 billion $5.82 22.40 Brookfield Reinsurance $7.35 billion 0.05 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Assurant has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Brookfield Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 3.25% 12.00% 1.73% Brookfield Reinsurance 1.00% 7.25% 0.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Assurant and Brookfield Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 2 1 0 2.33 Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assurant currently has a consensus target price of $154.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Assurant’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Assurant is more favorable than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Brookfield Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Assurant pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Summary

Assurant beats Brookfield Reinsurance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment offers lender-placed homeowners’ insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance, renters’ insurance and related products, and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners’ insurance and other specialty products. The Corporate and Other segment includes corporate employee-related expenses and activities of the holding company. The company roots back to 1892 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.