Analyzing Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 26.77% 11.94% 1.25% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

71.8% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community Bank System pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bank System and Thomasville Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $702.45 million 4.27 $189.69 million $3.46 16.15 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Community Bank System and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 1 2 0 0 1.67 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Bank System presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration services, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment consists of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

