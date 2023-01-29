Raymond James Comments on Colliers International Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.38). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.
Shares of CIGI stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
